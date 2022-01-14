The PCR tests were a DNA study. Your DNA was Sent to China

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Brett Giroir M.D. - Export controls for biotechnology - They are exporting YOUR genetic information.
That's why they used a known flawed process as the PCR test to 'test' you and then suddenly stop - China apparently has enough samples to continue their work...
This ties in to the video posted yesterday about obtaining your DNA to create AI for mind control. Info from deep state whistleblower. See video at:
https://www.brighteon.com/4aa74051-0ca6-4926-9cf3-65519bc82806
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The FULL 3 hr hearing is available on Cspan...
https://www.c-span.org/video/?513038-1/house-republicans-examine-covid-19-origins