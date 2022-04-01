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THEY WILL NOT SHOW YOU ANYWHERE! THE RUSSIAN ARMY APPROACHES UKRAINIANS CITIZENS AND GIVES THEM HELP!
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84 views • April 01, 2022
THEY WILL NOT SHOW YOU ANYWHERE! THE
RUSSIAN ARMY APPROACHES UKRAINIANS
CITIZENS AND GIVES THEM HELP!
RUSSIAN ARMY APPROACHES UKRAINIANS
CITIZENS AND GIVES THEM HELP!
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