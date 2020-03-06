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Cargo 200 (2007) SPOILERS
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1 view • March 06, 2020
SPOILERS - I made this in 2013 in the old Windows Movie Maker on my bad laptop from 2008.
Very dark film about the Soviet Union by Aleksei Balabanov. Songs are V Krayu Magnoliy by Ariel (В Краю Магнолий - Ариель) and Dembelskaya by Golubye Molnii (Дембельская - Голубые Молнии).
Very dark film about the Soviet Union by Aleksei Balabanov. Songs are V Krayu Magnoliy by Ariel (В Краю Магнолий - Ариель) and Dembelskaya by Golubye Molnii (Дембельская - Голубые Молнии).
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