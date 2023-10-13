Tehran, Iran early today Residents show Palestinian Support.
I added the image of, Tahrir Square in Baghdad, Iraq from a distance.
Adding:
Iran's Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian met with the Hezbollah Secretary General, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah
and
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, in a speech before the people of Fars Province before Friday prayers:
➡️America is involved in all Zionist crimes.
➡️This entity that kills children today is committing the most heinous crimes, and let everyone who supports it, especially America, know that it is involved in its crimes.
➡️The Palestinian people have been subjected to injustice and oppression for 75 years, but the enemy, despite all these crimes, has not been able to eliminate the Palestinian cause.
