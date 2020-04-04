© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CHP Talks With Tanya Gaw (Conversion Therapy) April 2, 2020
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
33 views • April 04, 2020
CHP Leader Rod Taylor and deputy Leader Peter Vogel chat with Action4Canada founder and activist Tanya Gaw. Visit Tanya's site at: action4canada.com and get involved with the issues! Tanya gives you tons of information and offers practical ways to send letters and petitions to your MLA and MP on many important issues of the day.
Here is the link to the Federal Bill C-8: https://www.parl.ca/DocumentViewer/en/43-1/bill/C-8/first-reading
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
Brighteon Channel: http://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS.com: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/pages/CHP-Canada/156261227866657
Here is the link to the Federal Bill C-8: https://www.parl.ca/DocumentViewer/en/43-1/bill/C-8/first-reading
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
Brighteon Channel: http://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS.com: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/pages/CHP-Canada/156261227866657
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.