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E2iS Week 05 Devotional
Chameleon Church
Chameleon Church
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1 view • July 30, 2020
WEEK 05 DEVOTIONAL
CAN’T STAY HERE, CAN’T GO BACK, GOTTA MOVE FORWARD
(2 KINGS 7:3-4)

Now there were four men who were lepers at the entrance to the gate. And they said to one another, “Why are we sitting here until we die? If we say, ‘Let us enter the city,’ the famine is in the city, and we shall die there. And if we sit here, we die also. So now come, let us go over to the camp of the Syrians. If they spare our lives we shall live, and if they kill us we shall but die.”

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Music: Spy Glass Blue
Songs: Untitled & Come Patmos
Year: 1996
Keywords
e2iseriesexodus to ingatheringe2ischameleon church
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