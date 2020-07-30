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E2iS Week 05 Devotional
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1 view • July 30, 2020
WEEK 05 DEVOTIONAL
CAN’T STAY HERE, CAN’T GO BACK, GOTTA MOVE FORWARD
(2 KINGS 7:3-4)
Now there were four men who were lepers at the entrance to the gate. And they said to one another, “Why are we sitting here until we die? If we say, ‘Let us enter the city,’ the famine is in the city, and we shall die there. And if we sit here, we die also. So now come, let us go over to the camp of the Syrians. If they spare our lives we shall live, and if they kill us we shall but die.”
RESOURCE
Patreon: Exodus Expedition
https://patreon.com/E2iS
Tax-Deductible Donations: Modern Day
https://modernday.org/field-workers/a...
PayPal
https://paypal.me/E2iS
THE BOOKS
http://planetbluemedia.com
SOCIAL MEDIA
FaceBook
https://facebook.com/E2iSeries
https://facebook.com/AllanRAguirre
https://facebook.com/ChameleonChurch
Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/E2iSeries
Music: Spy Glass Blue
Songs: Untitled & Come Patmos
Year: 1996
CAN’T STAY HERE, CAN’T GO BACK, GOTTA MOVE FORWARD
(2 KINGS 7:3-4)
Now there were four men who were lepers at the entrance to the gate. And they said to one another, “Why are we sitting here until we die? If we say, ‘Let us enter the city,’ the famine is in the city, and we shall die there. And if we sit here, we die also. So now come, let us go over to the camp of the Syrians. If they spare our lives we shall live, and if they kill us we shall but die.”
RESOURCE
Patreon: Exodus Expedition
https://patreon.com/E2iS
Tax-Deductible Donations: Modern Day
https://modernday.org/field-workers/a...
PayPal
https://paypal.me/E2iS
THE BOOKS
http://planetbluemedia.com
SOCIAL MEDIA
https://facebook.com/E2iSeries
https://facebook.com/AllanRAguirre
https://facebook.com/ChameleonChurch
https://www.instagram.com/E2iSeries
Music: Spy Glass Blue
Songs: Untitled & Come Patmos
Year: 1996
Keywords
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