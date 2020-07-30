E2iS Week 05 Devotional

WEEK 05 DEVOTIONALCAN’T STAY HERE, CAN’T GO BACK, GOTTA MOVE FORWARD(2 KINGS 7:3-4)Now there were four men who were lepers at the entrance to the gate. And they said to one another, “Why are we sitting here until we die? If we say, ‘Let us enter the city,’ the famine is in the city, and we shall die there. And if we sit here, we die also. So now come, let us go over to the camp of the Syrians. If they spare our lives we shall live, and if they kill us we shall but die.”RESOURCEPatreon: Exodus ExpeditionTax-Deductible Donations: Modern DayPayPalTHE BOOKSSOCIAL MEDIAFaceBookInstagramMusic: Spy Glass BlueSongs: Untitled & Come PatmosYear: 1996