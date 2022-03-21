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Mortality Rates LOWER than 1950! Do your own Fucking research! [Aug 13, 2021]
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45 views • March 21, 2022
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Macrotrends article: https://www.macrotrends.net/countries/USA/united-states/death-rate
Fake Alien Invasion https://bottradionetwork.com/ministry/understanding-the-times/2021-07-09-meet-the-new-world-religion/
Chemtrails Controlling the Weather by Jim Lee https://youtu.be/VlCJKOawB2E
Whether today, tomorrow, or years down the road, Biblical WORMWOOD IS COMING.
Planet X, Nibiru, Fake Alien invasion, Space Force, Space X, the Secret Space Program ??...... ALL DECEPTIONS!
The evil empire WILL cover up the Rapture, the Return of Christ by any and ALL means!
No fear through FAITH in Christ Jesus, Yahshuah, Yahweh, the Great I AM, The Alpha and Omega, the beginning AND the end.
Logic.... Something can NEVER come from nothing. Faith in a Creator is the only LOGICAL conclusion.
Love you ALL!
KBK
Kipp
49 views Aug 13, 2021
Krelboyne Kipp
230 subscribers
https://youtu.be/UKeelzGZ8Xg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCW52RGalT0OFJ9MKOwGCsVg
Macrotrends article: https://www.macrotrends.net/countries/USA/united-states/death-rate
Fake Alien Invasion https://bottradionetwork.com/ministry/understanding-the-times/2021-07-09-meet-the-new-world-religion/
Chemtrails Controlling the Weather by Jim Lee https://youtu.be/VlCJKOawB2E
Whether today, tomorrow, or years down the road, Biblical WORMWOOD IS COMING.
Planet X, Nibiru, Fake Alien invasion, Space Force, Space X, the Secret Space Program ??...... ALL DECEPTIONS!
The evil empire WILL cover up the Rapture, the Return of Christ by any and ALL means!
No fear through FAITH in Christ Jesus, Yahshuah, Yahweh, the Great I AM, The Alpha and Omega, the beginning AND the end.
Logic.... Something can NEVER come from nothing. Faith in a Creator is the only LOGICAL conclusion.
Love you ALL!
KBK
Kipp
49 views Aug 13, 2021
Krelboyne Kipp
230 subscribers
https://youtu.be/UKeelzGZ8Xg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCW52RGalT0OFJ9MKOwGCsVg
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