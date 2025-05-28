BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Medical Tyranny: Mikki Willis's New Documentary, which tells Dr. Robert O. Young's story
501 views • 1 day ago
Dear Friends,

Some stories demand to be told — not because they’re easy to tell, but because they expose the dangerous truth of where we’re headed if we stay silent.

Today, I’m sharing with you my latest effort in the fight against the unconstitutional act known as Lawfare.

It’s an explosive documentary that exposes the weaponization of our legal system — in the case of Dr. Robert O. Young.

Dr. Young, a naturopathic doctor and long-time critic of the pharmaceutical industry, is currently behind bars, awaiting sentencing on May 28th, 2025.

The system is not just targeting a man — it’s targeting the message. His trial reveals a systematic effort to crush dissent, to punish those who dare to challenge mainstream medical narratives.

Whether or not you agree with Dr. Young’s views on virology, cancer, or blood chemistry is not the point. This film isn’t about ideology — it’s about integrity. About freedom. About your right to speak, think, and choose for yourself.

What I witnessed during the filming of this trial shook me.

It wasn’t justice. It was theater. And I believe every freedom-loving American deserves to see what’s really going on behind the curtain.

If you believe in medical freedom…

If you believe in freedom of speech…

If you believe that justice should be blind - not weaponized…

Then I invite you to watch this film and stand with us.

Mikki Willis

Father/Filmmaker

Dr. Young’s sentencing is set for 8:00 AM PST, May 28th, at:

Superior Court North County Division

4th Floor, Courtroom 26

325 S. Melrose Drive

Vista, CA 92081

For press inquiries or additional information, please contact:          

Susan Daya Hamwi, Esq:

Cell: 818.632.3296

Email: [email protected]

Source https://x.com/MikkiWillis/status/1926001909325832231

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

