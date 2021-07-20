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Whistleblower Says 45,000 Dead From Vaxx & Probably Way More, Where's The CDC?
Aimless News
Aimless News
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Sources used in video:

45,000 dead whistleblower says from vaxx - https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/45-000-dead-from-covid-19-vaccines-within-3-days-sparks-lawsuit-against-federal-government

Gates and Soros buy UK covid testing company for $41 million - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/gates-and-soros-team-up-to-buy-covid-testing-company-for-41-million/

More hypocrisy from the democrats - https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/07/16/rand-paul-mocks-maskless-democrats-didnt-realize-they-supported-my-repeal-of-the-mask-mandates/?utm_source=facebook&;utm_medium=social

MMA'a Jorge Masvidal says kaepernick is a fool - https://resistthemainstream.org/ufcs-jorge-masvidal-slams-fool-colin-kaepernick-over-his-t-shirt/?utm_source=rtmt&;utm_medium=rtmt&utm_campaign=rtmt

Is this reporter still alive, it's all a lie - https://gab.com/Artraven/posts/106601691782143075

This woman does not like Potatohead Biden - https://resistthemainstream.org/see-it-judge-orders-woman-to-remove-anti-biden-flags-or-face-daily-250-fines/?utm_source=rtmt&;utm_medium=rtmt&utm_campaign=rtmt

Bill Burr is asking to get cancelled - https://resistthemainstream.org/comedian-bill-burr-unloads-on-fing-morons-at-cnn/?utm_source=worldawakening&;utm_medium=worldawakening&utm_campaign=worldawakening

Woman arrested after posting about reward money - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/tulsa-woman-arrested-commenting-polices-wanted-facebook-post/

Where is BLM, Chicago 61 shot this weekend - https://chicago.suntimes.com/crime/2021/7/17/22581251/chicago-weekend-shootings-july-16-19-gun-violence-crime-homicide

Marvel confirms Capt America would have joined the communists - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/captain-america-goes-commie/

Car caught on camera flying into highway - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/smoking-car-flies-through-the-air-narrowly-missing-power-lines/

Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1417034558084587527


FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.

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