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It's Here...The Coronavirus Surveillance State
David Zublick
David Zublick
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74 views • March 29, 2020
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The most recent “idea” to come out of the deep state’s “crisis” vault is to create a global data-sharing system to track all individuals around the world, and all in the name of stopping the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19).
Like some kind of 9/11 2.0, the government’s almost uniform response to the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis is to up the ante in terms of mass surveillance and human tracking. And mobile phone carriers, as well as the industry groups that represent them, couldn’t be more excited.
Once again under the guise of dealing with “medical emergencies,” advocates of such technology claim that it can provide “accurate” and “up-to-date information” about patients for public health purposes.

But is the Coronavirus being used as justification to implement a total surveillance society? David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
Keywords
healthnewssurveillancebig brothercoronavirus
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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