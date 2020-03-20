© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Mild language ) New YT co_vid_19 policy........Ruled by algorithms
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
39 views • March 20, 2020
Youtube will be sending their employees home and allowing us to be controlled solely by algorithms which opens the doors to bad things for creators and viewers!
YouTubes new covid 19 policy notice:
https://youtube-creators.googleblog.com/2020/03/protecting-our-extended-workforce-and.html
YouTubes new covid 19 policy notice:
https://youtube-creators.googleblog.com/2020/03/protecting-our-extended-workforce-and.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.