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REMINDER TO AMERICA AS WE APPROACH THE 20TH ANNIVERSARY- ISRAEL DID 911 "THEY DID IT, THEY DID 9/11"
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81 views • April 29, 2021
Dr Alan Sabrosky "What Americans need to understand: they did it. They did it. And if they do understand that, Israel will flat-ass disappear from this earth." --Dr. Alan Sabrosky, US Marine, Former US War College Director
"They did it, they did it, they did 9/11
"They did it, they did it, they did 9/11
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