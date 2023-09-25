ATMOSPHERIC CLOUD TAIL CREATED FROM A WORMWOOD SYSTEM BODY PASSING AFRICA / ALERT-RUSSIANS+NATO / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





Sep 24, 2023





Today is now 9/24/23... i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence. First off I want to thank all those who wished me a happy birthday which was yesterday September 23rd. Thank you all for birthday wishes and kind words. In todays video you'll see first off what I call an atmospheric tail created by certain planet x system planet and or comet objects within the nemesis/planet x system. When certain planetary bodies and few comet bodies of the planet x system pass close enough to earth they sometimes create their own what I call their own "atmospheric tail" which they are seen every now and then. Well when certain bodies pass they can mess with or manipulate earths ionosphere and atmosphere creating their own lenticular cloud tails but cloud formations/tails that come close to the ground and are always blood red, fiery orange, yellow, pink or a mix of these colors mentioned. They are NOT debri tails though certain bodies like planet x earths twin sun the brown dwarf star has millions of asteroids in its tail coming our way. So you'll see the massive red atmospheric tail from a planet x system planet body or comet body that passed over earth over cape town south Africa within the past 2-3 days. You'll see footage of it I believe from another person that caught the same thing from a different angle. You'll see the multiple large either planet x system bodies or one or more of the extra celestial bodies that invaded earths solar system after the planet x system invaded earths solar system between 2002-2007. So you'll see either or planet x system bodies or extra celestial bodies or both that passed the sun the past few days especially the giant one that passed on the 22nd caught by me on nasa public secchi images that look at and around the sun..... you'll see breaking news being told by 2 sources actually 3 sources. As you'll see footage from ( Israeli news live) YouTube channel speaking on a major event war wise that occured yesterday. As major news came out that german soldiers within NATO forces were hit by the russians while the german nato soldiers were in a leopard tank. I guess all the german soldiers passed away in the tank that was hit by russian troops though 1 german/nato soldier supposedly survived though badly hurt. The german soldier is supposedly being held by the Russians as a captive and told the Russians that he ( the german mechanic that is alive, and those other germans dead in the tank that russia hit ) are not mercenaries but german fighters within NATO. A russian news station first posted the information then others posted it, which I saw Canadian prepper YouTube channel also had intelligence this occured as well as Steven ben noon ex intelligence officer and planet x system insider also got information on this situation. If true anything is bound to happen now so heads up as bible prophecy is playing out fast. Plus more.

Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) I hope if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my comments section where my pinned main notes are above all other notes in the comments section to see how to make christ your lord.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q_-KVnmxnDc



