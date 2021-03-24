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We need all the facts | Senator Tom Cotton
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10 views • March 24, 2021
With the recent events in Boulder, Colorado, Senator Tom Cotton points out the hypocritical narrative of the Left, the push for a ban on your 2A rights, Biden's border blunder and more - via Newsmax TV's 'Greg Kelly Reports.'
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