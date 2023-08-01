Brighteon Broadcast News, Aug 1, 2023 - American REFUGEES will flee collapsing Democrat-controlled cities in waves of PANIC

0:00 Intro

1:01 American REFUGEES

1:22:45 Interview with Patty Myers





- Resist the cashless society by paying with CASH at local retailers

- Gonzalo Lira's plight to flee #Ukraine is a lesson for what's coming for millions of Americans

- He will be given a "death sentence" for committing "speech crimes" on YouTube

- Use #Bastyon and #Qortal as P2P, decentralized content platforms to bypass #censorship

- Government will EXTORT you and confiscate whatever assets they can see

- Use #privacy coins like #Monero or #Firo to preserve wealth in a format that can't be seen

- #Reparations will BANKRUPT California, which will STEAL billions from white households

- All white-owned bank accounts could be seized by the California government, then LOOTED

- A day is coming when the #dollar "rug pull" is initiated

- PANIC will ensue, and left-wing cities will be plunged into chaos and collapse

- Fleeing without dying will require skills, equipment and self-defense

- Privacy #crypto can be carried in your MIND by memorizing a 12-word seed phrase

- Expect red US states to erect border barriers, blocking #refugees from blue states





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.).





