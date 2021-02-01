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How Your Body Adapts and Regenerates. Most Diseases Are Adaptations.
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10 views • February 01, 2021
LBRY TV: https://lbry.tv/@DrJohnBergman:1
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With the world becoming increasingly toxic and the incredible lack of knowledge regarding appropriate healthcare, it has never been more important to take charge of your health and your life. The Extreme Health Academy is a website that's full of information to help you learn exactly what you must do to survive and thrive in this world.
Dr. B VIP website: https://www.drbvip.com/
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/johnbergman/
With the world becoming increasingly toxic and the incredible lack of knowledge regarding appropriate healthcare, it has never been more important to take charge of your health and your life. The Extreme Health Academy is a website that's full of information to help you learn exactly what you must do to survive and thrive in this world.
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