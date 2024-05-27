Create New Account
P.5 BEAUTY and the bird-FEAST: MINI-HARVEST of HAIRY FOXTAIL MILLET before forecast rain MVI_0481
Published 21 hours ago

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/fbf071ed-3294-41a3-a02c-ebc8cb4cbed3

Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/f607f0a5-b80e-4b48-925c-df3465da5fc3

Watch P.3 here: https://www.brighteon.com/795bec5b-3569-4bb2-86bd-6e6626f8d39f

Watch P.4 here: https://www.brighteon.com/e5f7f25a-f4be-4731-b312-8676595ab4c4

[This video was shot on Monday 29th April, 2024.] About a year or more ago, I did a number of videos, featuring the weird and wonderful grasses that sprouted in the vicinity of the birdfeeder, and matured to produce beautiful seed heads, obviously from spillage caused by the visiting doves. Now another variety of millet, I presume, is setting its seeds, and it is beautiful.


Keywords
gardengarlicgingerturmericlemonpotatoespermaculturehomeonionsbirdfeederweedslawnparsleyaloe verasweet potatoesfennelmulchbamboocompostpawpawchickweedhumussunflowersfoxtail milletmadeira vine

