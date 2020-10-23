Tony Bobulinksi Holds Press Conference Claiming Joe Biden Knew About Hunter's Chinese Business Deals

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In this presser, Tony Bobulinski makes a statement to set the record straight about the involvement of the Biden family (former Vice President Joe Biden, his brother Jim Biden and his son Hunter Biden) in dealings with the Chinese. He claims that Joe Biden's claims that he has never discussed business with Hunter is false and says he has "first hand knowledge about this because he directly dealt with the Biden family including Joe Biden. He went on to say that he has three personal cell phones that span the years 2015 - 2018 that have all kinds of information to back up his claims (i.e emails, WhatsApp chats, agreements, documents and other evidence. OUR TAKE: Could this be the nail in the coffin of the corrupt Biden family or is the self-declared Democrat "Patriot" putting out bait that may be disputed and found false later in an attempt to discredit the whole story to cover it all up. Time will tell. Stay tuned...

Video Gathered from the Blazing Press YouTube channel at https://youtu.be/gzRvhe2mdgU

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#TonyBobulinski, #JoeBiden, #HunterBiden

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