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Tony Bobulinksi Holds Press Conference Claiming Joe Biden Knew About Hunter's Chinese Business Deals
American Patriots God Country
American Patriots God Country
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In this presser, Tony Bobulinski makes a statement to set the record straight about the involvement of the Biden family (former Vice President Joe Biden, his brother Jim Biden and his son Hunter Biden) in dealings with the Chinese. He claims that Joe Biden's claims that he has never discussed business with Hunter is false and says he has "first hand knowledge about this because he directly dealt with the Biden family including Joe Biden. He went on to say that he has three personal cell phones that span the years 2015 - 2018 that have all kinds of information to back up his claims (i.e emails, WhatsApp chats, agreements, documents and other evidence. OUR TAKE: Could this be the nail in the coffin of the corrupt Biden family or is the self-declared Democrat "Patriot" putting out bait that may be disputed and found false later in an attempt to discredit the whole story to cover it all up. Time will tell. Stay tuned...

Video Gathered from the Blazing Press YouTube channel at https://youtu.be/gzRvhe2mdgU

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.

#TonyBobulinski, #JoeBiden, #HunterBiden

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democratstreasoncorruptiondemocratchinadonald trumpjoe bidenhunter bidenemailsdocumentschineseamerican patriots for god and countryscandalwhatsappagreementsbribesbribetony bobulinskitony bobulinski pressertony bobulinski press conferencejim bidencinohawk
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