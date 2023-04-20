David Icke & Maria Zeee: Seeing Through the Psyops & Exiting the Matrix

David Icke joins Maria Zeee for a discussion around seeing through the endless psyops, including those within the freedom and alternative media space, leading to what we all ultimately need to do – exit the Matrix.
