X22 FINANCIAL REPORT - Economic Narrative Has Backfired on [JB]/[CB], Transition Away from the [CB] Continues

X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 2797a - June 12, 2022

Economic Narrative Has Backfired On [JB]/[CB],Transition Away From The [CB] Continues



The economic narrative has fallen apart, the people do not believe [JB], they know he and the puppet masters caused the fuel crisis, this will lead to everything else about the economy. The transition continues into a new currency.

All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.

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