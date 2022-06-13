X22 FINANCIAL REPORT - Economic Narrative Has Backfired on [JB]/[CB], Transition Away from the [CB] Continues

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 2797a - June 12, 2022
Economic Narrative Has Backfired On [JB]/[CB],Transition Away From The [CB] Continues
The economic narrative has fallen apart, the people do not believe [JB], they know he and the puppet masters caused the fuel crisis, this will lead to everything else about the economy. The transition continues into a new currency.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Get The Same Tactical Flashlight I Use For Self-Defense Here:
http://www.fighterflareflashlight.com
Use Promo Code father20 for 20% OFF