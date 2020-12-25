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INTERVIEW CHRISTOPHER JAMES FROM A WARRIOR CALLS WITH AMINA MOTALA PART 1 OF A SERIES
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258 views • December 25, 2020
Amina Motala interviews Christopher James for the first time.... this is a simple discussion on some foundational truths and part of a many series of interviews as we move forward with actions.
Amina website is www.aminaMotala.com
Youtube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKsykltJD6q628dIDqLqb2w
www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for TRUTH and the SOLUTION.
This is part 1 of a series of interviews with Amina M for our world.
God Speed
www.earthunited.global
www.awarriorcbd.com [Hempworx products for solid health support]
Amina website is www.aminaMotala.com
Youtube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKsykltJD6q628dIDqLqb2w
www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for TRUTH and the SOLUTION.
This is part 1 of a series of interviews with Amina M for our world.
God Speed
www.earthunited.global
www.awarriorcbd.com [Hempworx products for solid health support]
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