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Episode 13 - 20190614 - Lori Mendenhall Jewelry Designs
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2 views • July 04, 2020
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In episode 13 we are on location at the art studio of Lori Mendenhall where she shows us all of her different art from jewelry to mixed medium paintings and unique glass textures and forms. Lori's unique designs are available for sale or you can go to her studio to make them yourself, or have a party with friends to have a fun time.
https://www.lorimendenhall.com
Guest: Lori Mendenhall
Company: Lori Mendenhall Jewelry Designs
Host: Shawn Gordon
Videographer: Lisa Boehmke
Video Production: Our Town Videos
In episode 13 we are on location at the art studio of Lori Mendenhall where she shows us all of her different art from jewelry to mixed medium paintings and unique glass textures and forms. Lori's unique designs are available for sale or you can go to her studio to make them yourself, or have a party with friends to have a fun time.
https://www.lorimendenhall.com
Guest: Lori Mendenhall
Company: Lori Mendenhall Jewelry Designs
Host: Shawn Gordon
Videographer: Lisa Boehmke
Video Production: Our Town Videos
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