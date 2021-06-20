Top Ranked Chinese Defector Brings Terabytes of Damning Data to DIA

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A high-ranking Chinese official has reportedly defected to the US –– and he brought with him terabytes of data, including info about military involvement at the Wuhan lab and embarrassing info about U.S. government officials and payoffs from China.
The reports claim Chinese official Dong Jingwei, a vice-minister who took over responsibility for the country's counter-intelligence three years ago, reportedly flew from Hong Kong to the United States in February with his daughter, reports South Asia news service ANI quoting SpyTalk, a newsletter covering U.S. intelligence, defense, and foreign affairs policy.
Dan Bongino Show full episode with more details -
https://rumble.com/viprxp-ep.-1545-did-a-spy-defector-from-china-prove-trump-right-the-dan-bongino-sh.html
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