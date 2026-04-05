WA BLOCKS VOTE ON INCOME TAX? Referendum SHUT DOWN | Constitutional Crisis

Washington State income tax referendum blocked? After Governor Bob Ferguson signed a new 9.9% income tax on high earners, opponents filed a referendum to let voters decide. But Secretary of State Steve Hobbs refused to process it, citing constitutional exemptions tied to state funding.

This raises serious questions about voter rights, government authority, and whether lawmakers can shield controversial laws from public vote. In this episode of Left Coast News, we break down the legal justification, the constitutional loophole, and what this means for the future of direct democracy in Washington State.

We also examine the broader implications across the West Coast, where increasing government power and reduced voter oversight are becoming a growing trend.

If this stands, it could redefine how laws are passed—and challenged—in Washington.





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