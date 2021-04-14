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URANUM - IRAN - U.S.A. - AGREEMANT - WAR - THREAT - IN BIBLE CODE GLAZERSON
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10 views • April 14, 2021
THE TORAH CODES
What is the Torah Code and why is it prophetically significant?
For over three thousand years, since the time when the Torah was scribed as the Lord instructed to Moses, a message remained hidden within.
Daniel 12:4 (CJB) - "But you, Dani'el, keep these words secret, and seal up the book until the time of the end. Many will rush here and there as knowledge increases."
Our collective knowledge and technological ability have increased since that time, and we are closer than ever to the prophesied end-times, or “time of the end”. So, it is certain that the Torah Code is a complete fulfilment of this prophetic instruction depicted in the book of Daniel.
Many will say that a similar Equidistant Letter Sequence (ELS) code can be found in many books with enough words, such as War & Peace or Moby Dick, which may be true in some capacity. However, the major differences between the possibility of these or any other work of literature to have comparable results are minuscule, to say the least.
Here are two simple facts of the Torah Code:
1. No other ELS code can reproduce the insurmountable odds against random occurrence (sometimes 1 in over a million) found in many Torah Code discoveries.
2. No other ELS contains relatable and relevant terms, with such close proximity to the primary search terms of the most profound discoveries in the Torah Code.
This all proves a divine purpose and higher intelligence at work here that we have only recently discovered. That's merely the beginning of the astounding nature in this field of research.
In some very dramatic cases, extremely detailed and accurate predictions were discovered in the Code before the events occurred. Examples include mankind landing on the Moon, the Shoemaker/Levy - Jupiter collisions, and most famously the assassination of former Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin. Again, all these were predicted before they occurred.
What you may not have heard of, are the predictions that have been discovered more recently by our own Torah Code researcher and Prime Cleric of the EOC, Richard Ruff.
These predictions include what we call the “Glacial” or “Frozen” Chastisement, where the polar vortex caused a record freeze and snowfall to occur in many parts of the world beginning in December of 2013, which carried on in the years that followed. Now we are seeing what the ancient Sumerians referred to as Nibiru and the Nemesis star system, or Hercólubus, which was a prediction also discovered by Richard Ruff in the Torah Code before it occurred.
Answering the most asked question about the Torah Code "Why didn't I find “RAYEL” or “RA-EL” when I searched?"
Lord RayEl's name has been discovered over a thousand times already, with intimate details proving the validity of the discoveries. Know that "RayEl" is a proper name and not a common word, so if the program you're using doesn't have "RayEl" in its dictionary, then it won't recognize the word when it sees it.
Torah Code programs are similar to playing Scrabble on a computer. The game may come with an English dictionary, but when new words are added to the English language like "selfie", Scrabble may see the word but not recognize it until the installed dictionary is updated, and the new word is added.
So, "Lord RayEl” or “Ra-El" is found throughout the Torah/Bible Code, but unless you put the proper spelling of his name into the program's dictionary, the program won't recognize it. רייאל = RayEl, ראאל = Ra-El.
TORAH CODES – HOW THEY WORK:
The Torah Code works like this; letter by letter the entire Torah/Tanakh is fed into a computer, then words and sentences are searched for using "Equidistant Letter Spacing/Skips" (ELS). ELS is used by cryptography and government code experts around the world.
The most important and world-changing discovery yet, one that all other Torah Code researchers fear the results of, is the identity of the Messiah, who is confirmed in over a thousand Torah Code tables. Still more are found every day. https://www.facebook.com/groups/TorahCodes
What is the Torah Code and why is it prophetically significant?
For over three thousand years, since the time when the Torah was scribed as the Lord instructed to Moses, a message remained hidden within.
Daniel 12:4 (CJB) - "But you, Dani'el, keep these words secret, and seal up the book until the time of the end. Many will rush here and there as knowledge increases."
Our collective knowledge and technological ability have increased since that time, and we are closer than ever to the prophesied end-times, or “time of the end”. So, it is certain that the Torah Code is a complete fulfilment of this prophetic instruction depicted in the book of Daniel.
Many will say that a similar Equidistant Letter Sequence (ELS) code can be found in many books with enough words, such as War & Peace or Moby Dick, which may be true in some capacity. However, the major differences between the possibility of these or any other work of literature to have comparable results are minuscule, to say the least.
Here are two simple facts of the Torah Code:
1. No other ELS code can reproduce the insurmountable odds against random occurrence (sometimes 1 in over a million) found in many Torah Code discoveries.
2. No other ELS contains relatable and relevant terms, with such close proximity to the primary search terms of the most profound discoveries in the Torah Code.
This all proves a divine purpose and higher intelligence at work here that we have only recently discovered. That's merely the beginning of the astounding nature in this field of research.
In some very dramatic cases, extremely detailed and accurate predictions were discovered in the Code before the events occurred. Examples include mankind landing on the Moon, the Shoemaker/Levy - Jupiter collisions, and most famously the assassination of former Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin. Again, all these were predicted before they occurred.
What you may not have heard of, are the predictions that have been discovered more recently by our own Torah Code researcher and Prime Cleric of the EOC, Richard Ruff.
These predictions include what we call the “Glacial” or “Frozen” Chastisement, where the polar vortex caused a record freeze and snowfall to occur in many parts of the world beginning in December of 2013, which carried on in the years that followed. Now we are seeing what the ancient Sumerians referred to as Nibiru and the Nemesis star system, or Hercólubus, which was a prediction also discovered by Richard Ruff in the Torah Code before it occurred.
Answering the most asked question about the Torah Code "Why didn't I find “RAYEL” or “RA-EL” when I searched?"
Lord RayEl's name has been discovered over a thousand times already, with intimate details proving the validity of the discoveries. Know that "RayEl" is a proper name and not a common word, so if the program you're using doesn't have "RayEl" in its dictionary, then it won't recognize the word when it sees it.
Torah Code programs are similar to playing Scrabble on a computer. The game may come with an English dictionary, but when new words are added to the English language like "selfie", Scrabble may see the word but not recognize it until the installed dictionary is updated, and the new word is added.
So, "Lord RayEl” or “Ra-El" is found throughout the Torah/Bible Code, but unless you put the proper spelling of his name into the program's dictionary, the program won't recognize it. רייאל = RayEl, ראאל = Ra-El.
TORAH CODES – HOW THEY WORK:
The Torah Code works like this; letter by letter the entire Torah/Tanakh is fed into a computer, then words and sentences are searched for using "Equidistant Letter Spacing/Skips" (ELS). ELS is used by cryptography and government code experts around the world.
The most important and world-changing discovery yet, one that all other Torah Code researchers fear the results of, is the identity of the Messiah, who is confirmed in over a thousand Torah Code tables. Still more are found every day. https://www.facebook.com/groups/TorahCodes
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