Look what the vaxx did to this young girl dancer who now has to wear a helmet since a blood vessel exploded in her Brain caused by the Clot Death Shot .
PatriotsCannabisCo
193 Subscribers
164 views
Published 15 hours ago

This really sucks.  I feel so sorry for her.  I hope she gets better 

injurybadvax

