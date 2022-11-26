Create New Account
Canadian Psychiatric Association Targets Anti-Vaxxers
Canadian Psychiatric Association Targets Anti-Vaxxers

Tyrant Justin Trudeau Lies Under Oath – Claims He Did Not Call Unvaccinated People “Racists and Misogynists” But Video Proves Otherwise

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/11/tyrant-justine-trudeau-lies-oath-claims-not-call-unvaccinated-people-bad-name-video-proves-otherwise/

Accused of “Corona Insanity”: Swiss Doctor Locked Away in Mental Asylum for Speaking Against COVID Laws, April 2020

https://www.globalresearch.ca/swiss-doctor-locked-away-mental-asylum-speaking-against-covid-laws/5800161/







