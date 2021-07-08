Dr. Fauci Has Known Many Facts Since Beginning of Pandemic, yet He Chose To Mislead American People

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6/29/2021 Rep. Jim Jordan: Dr. Fauci has known many facts about the CCP virus since the beginning of the pandemic, yet he and 11 American taxpayer funded virologists changed Dr. Anderson’s early view that the virus could be engineered in the laboratory after a conference call. He also edited and referenced Dr. Anderson’s paper, which supported natural origin theory at a White House press conference. Dr. Fauci has misled the American people through all these actions. He also refused House’s invitation for him to testify at the hearing.