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Many treatments for different ailments from tooth pain, to headaches, wounds, and broken bones
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107 views • February 23, 2021
This is an all round video showing you different treatments for various ailments including:
Cuts and wounds
Torn muscles and broken bones
Tooth Ache and abcesses
Headaches
Skin infections
All these treatments are either from the kitchen cupboard or you can find them out in nature. Simple infusions, tinctures, and poultices are nature's gifts to us to heal us from our malaises.
Cuts and wounds
Torn muscles and broken bones
Tooth Ache and abcesses
Headaches
Skin infections
All these treatments are either from the kitchen cupboard or you can find them out in nature. Simple infusions, tinctures, and poultices are nature's gifts to us to heal us from our malaises.
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