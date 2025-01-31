Waiting for Reunion in Exile





The two exiled prisoners, Basil Makhlouf and Jasser Raddad, from the town of Saida, north of Tulkarem, were freed as part of the Al-Aqsa Flood prisoner exchange deal with Hamas.

Interview: The son of Jasser Raddad, one of the freed prisoners.

Reporting: Tasneem Sleet

Filmed: 25/01/2025

