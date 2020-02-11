Part 1 of 10 - Trump - The Fall of the Cabal

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Documentary by award winning researcher Janet Ossebaard.
Part 1: THINGS THAT MAKE YOU GO HMMMMM...
Beginning the search for the Truth, Left & Right in politics, Wikileaks, the inauguration of Donald J. Trump, and the birth of the Q-phenomenon...
English spoken Part 1 of 10
Music by Scott Buckley and Serge Narcissoff