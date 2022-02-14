THUS SAITH THE LORD YHVH...Words of Wisdom,Words of Knowledge,and Prophetic Words over 2022 PT. 5...BIBLE NUMEROLOGY AND PROPHETIC EDITION filmed 12.28-29.21

The Holy Ghost uses THIS Ministry to share The Gospel from MANY DIFFERENT Angles.Issues are addressed, The Cleansing Blood of Jesus is recommended...The Subject is about how we ALL NEED A SAVIOUR!..REPENTANCE is needed...THE WORD OF GOD needs to be taken heed to...This is NOT SURFACE Teaching,but deep Teaching.The Broadcasts shown here also appear on The Ministry's Television show in many areas. Please have your Bibles,Pens and papers,so that you may take notes for your private study time. You WON'T WANT to miss ANY of this...FOR PRAYER...PLEASE DIAL (475) 300-3850,24 hours...or leave your prayer request HERE:To share a Love Offering with The Ministry,pleaseuse our CASH APP at:$TheWordofGodTJCSOMinor find The Ministry by phone on CASH APP: (475) 300-3850Follow us on Twitter: @ApostleAECJrTo Request a FREE Copy of this Broadcast,and other FREE Teaching Resources,please click HERE,and follow Shipping & Handling Information:©copyright 2021 THE WORD OF GOD,THROUGH JESUS CHRIST,STREET & OUTREACH MINISTRY**++ALL RIGHTS RESERVED++(475)300-3850**Incorporated in CO,CT,IN,NC,SC,MS,TN,TX,WI**#SEEKTHEFACEOFGODANDSTAYTHERE#RATEDRUFORRAWANDUNCUT#THE5FOLDSPIRITUALAVENGERSOFTHEHOLYGHOST#MODERNDAYAPOSTLEALLENECOLEMANJR~PLEASE EXCUSE ANY AND ALL TYPOS THAT YOU SEE IN THIS DOCUMENT~