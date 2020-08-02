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Tactical P.E. See How Resistance Bands Can Help Result In Epic Takedowns!
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83 views • August 02, 2020
Strength gains from improving the negative part of a lift can boost power.
In this video, Coach Joe demonstrates how to get the most functional strength and power in this unique exercise. Then watch as tactical athletes utilize this kind of strength and power to quickly, efficiently, and most of all safely neutralize a would-be assailant.
Stay tuned to see how you can get some of the best resistance bands on the market in UnderSun Fitness Bands
https://bit.ly/UnderSunBands
http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
5 FREE Tactical Training Videos
Just tell us where to send the videos. They're yours free!
What law enforcement professionals, military operators, and prepared citizens MUST know if you want to reduce injury and reach your full tactical-athletic potential.
Tactical Workouts for Military Operators, Law Enforcement Professionals, and Prepared Citizens
http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
1800GunsAndAmmo:
From red dots to ultra-long range rifle scopes, 1800GunsAndAmmo has everything you need to put your round on target, including the ammo.
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The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun! Us Sports Network
http://www.USSportsRadio.Net
In this video, Coach Joe demonstrates how to get the most functional strength and power in this unique exercise. Then watch as tactical athletes utilize this kind of strength and power to quickly, efficiently, and most of all safely neutralize a would-be assailant.
Stay tuned to see how you can get some of the best resistance bands on the market in UnderSun Fitness Bands
https://bit.ly/UnderSunBands
http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
5 FREE Tactical Training Videos
Just tell us where to send the videos. They're yours free!
What law enforcement professionals, military operators, and prepared citizens MUST know if you want to reduce injury and reach your full tactical-athletic potential.
Tactical Workouts for Military Operators, Law Enforcement Professionals, and Prepared Citizens
http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
1800GunsAndAmmo:
From red dots to ultra-long range rifle scopes, 1800GunsAndAmmo has everything you need to put your round on target, including the ammo.
https://bit.ly/1800GunsnAmmo
The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun! Us Sports Network
http://www.USSportsRadio.Net
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