RT News - March 25 2025 6AM GMT
thedeadgene
1 month ago

March 25, 2025

rt.com



Big announcements are expected from Moscow and Washington, after the two powers wrap up marathon talks on ending the Ukraine conflict. That's as the EU scrambles to keep the war going - and prepare for a new one. But European leaders are forced to re-brand their re-armament plan, apparently for fear of alienating taxpayers who'll be footing the 800-billion euro bill. We get a first-hand glimpse of the devastation in Yemen, as the US pummels the country with daily strikes - that local officials say hit civilian sites, including a cancer hospital. As dozens more Palestinians are killed by Israeli attacks, following the collapse of the Gaza ceasefire - we hear from refugees desperately fleeing for their lives amid the carnage.



RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/

