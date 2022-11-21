Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 REPORT Ep. 2930b - [DS] Playbook Known, Trump On Twitter, The Pieces Of The Storm Are Coming Together
245 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 8 days ago |
Shop now

X22 REPORT Political/Geopolitical News  Ep. 2930b - Nov. 20, 2022

[DS] Playbook Known, Trump On Twitter, The Pieces Of The Storm Are Coming Together

The [DS] have deployed all assets to stop Trump, they have brought in a SC to indict Trump. Trump and the patriots know this plan, countermeasures are in place. The [DS] will shutdown communications to stop the flow of information. The pieces to the storm are coming together. Trump was reinstated on Twitter, everthing is set. The storm is approaching and the [DS] is falling right into the trap that was set. 

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

Help take years off the clock with Collagen
--> http://healthwithx22.com
Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !!!  





Keywords
censorshippoliticsbig techelection fraudx22 reportbiden admin

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket