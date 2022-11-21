X22 REPORT Ep. 2930b - [DS] Playbook Known, Trump On Twitter, The Pieces Of The Storm Are Coming Together

X22 REPORT Political/Geopolitical News Ep. 2930b - Nov. 20, 2022

[DS] Playbook Known, Trump On Twitter, The Pieces Of The Storm Are Coming Together

The [DS] have deployed all assets to stop Trump, they have brought in a SC to indict Trump. Trump and the patriots know this plan, countermeasures are in place. The [DS] will shutdown communications to stop the flow of information. The pieces to the storm are coming together. Trump was reinstated on Twitter, everthing is set. The storm is approaching and the [DS] is falling right into the trap that was set.

