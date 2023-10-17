Kingsley L. Dennis, PhD - The Inversion - PostScript Interview with John L. Petersen

Futurist John L. Petersen, interviews author and philosopher Kingsley Dennis, PhD about Kingsley's new book, "The Inversion, How We Have Been Tricked Into Believing a False Reality."
Reality is a construct. It is how we perceive, it is how we project, based on our world view, our thoughts and our perceptual parameters, belief systems, etc. But where do all of these come from?
A lot of it comes through the stories and narratives, the mythology, and everything that gets fed into it. When we come into this reality we are a blank slate. So we are given a narrative, a program, a story, over and over. Over time those stories are fit together to create a sense of lineage.
So from an outside perspective, this would be seen as a madness - a normalized madness. If everyone agrees on the consensus reality, and there is no dissonance or breakdown, then we don't realize an alternative. That is until a few people start breaking out, and the cracks begin to appear; and you begin to question the way you think. Is this really the way it is?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.