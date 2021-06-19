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Mr. Mister 'Broken Wings' - Fallen Angels, a Deeper Meaning to Everything [17.06.2021]
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1 view • June 19, 2021
Pinned: Atheism Is Madness 2 - 17 hours ago (edited)
'Pinned Comment! IL I got it! I got it!
Remember when the Lord created the Earth and the sons of God shouted for joy they were singing bro 100% undisputable bro!!!!??
That's what that verse means.! They want to go back and reclaim what they think is theirs...
Hiers to the kingdom - What's crazy is they think they got a sacrifice and eat babies and to get there.'
791 views•Jun 17, 2021
chuck middleton
5.25K subscribers
https://youtu.be/sHS-utHVjjE
'Pinned Comment! IL I got it! I got it!
Remember when the Lord created the Earth and the sons of God shouted for joy they were singing bro 100% undisputable bro!!!!??
That's what that verse means.! They want to go back and reclaim what they think is theirs...
Hiers to the kingdom - What's crazy is they think they got a sacrifice and eat babies and to get there.'
791 views•Jun 17, 2021
chuck middleton
5.25K subscribers
https://youtu.be/sHS-utHVjjE
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