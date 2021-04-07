© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🥭🍌This SWEET and SMACKALICIOUS SMOOTHIE Bowl is DELICIOUS and FULL of NUTRIENTS
Follow
1
Share
Report
190 views • April 07, 2021
Sweet, creamy, and delicious! This smoothie bowl will have you licking your lips! Try this delicious mango recipe.
⭐ ⭐ Get your gear at: https://berkeleychefs.com/getyourgear
Get this recipe at: https://berkeleychefs.com/sweet-and-delicious-mango-and-banana-smoothie-bowl/
▶ Make sure to subscribe and hit the bell🔔: https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetochannel
▶ Join our list: https:berkeleychefs.com/jointhelist
▶ Check out how to make Coconut Blueberry Smoothie Bowl: https://youtu.be/K3VO71T35wQ
Thanks for watching! Make sure to share, like, subscribe and hit the notification bell 🔔 to be the first ones to get notified when a new video is out! Thanks for your support!
⭐ ⭐ Get your gear at: https://berkeleychefs.com/getyourgear
Get this recipe at: https://berkeleychefs.com/sweet-and-delicious-mango-and-banana-smoothie-bowl/
▶ Make sure to subscribe and hit the bell🔔: https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetochannel
▶ Join our list: https:berkeleychefs.com/jointhelist
▶ Check out how to make Coconut Blueberry Smoothie Bowl: https://youtu.be/K3VO71T35wQ
Thanks for watching! Make sure to share, like, subscribe and hit the notification bell 🔔 to be the first ones to get notified when a new video is out! Thanks for your support!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.