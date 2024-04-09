🔥Do You Know? Episode 7 🔥
Do you know, that The Hundreds of Millions of Dead Trees Across America, will bring up the fire risk like we've never seen before?❤️🔥
☠️The Toxic Metals & Chemicals in these Geoengineering Weather Control Operations has Poisoned Our Lands, Waterways, & Our Oceans!https://youtu.be/XekLq6VRtCo
🐟The incredible loss of life is very noticeable! The Gulf of Mexico, I have very few marketable fish anymore, down 90%!
🦋The insects used to be deafening in the evening times and you barely hear a cricket any longer!
🐦The beautiful songbirds used to fill the trees in Florida and there's barely any, unless you have seed out for them!
🚨The Next (OUR)Genocide is Here!🚨 I Am Sorry, But We Have No Choice! We Must Fight Now!⚔️
We must get off the Couches, Out of the Chairs, Put Down the Hypnosis Devices! Go Outside to See the Devastation, They(Mad Scientist)🧑🔬 have Created!
Everybody is so Distracted with these Ridiculous TV Shows, Games & Cell Phones, Endless Scrolls of Ridiculous Videos! The End Game is Here, if We do Not Fight! We will Lose Our Lives!☠️
Your Fancy Bars, Cars, Houses, Video Games, Ball Games, Television Shows! The List can go on! None of that Matters any Longer! Only the Fight to Save Our Planet🆘Our Freedoms! That's all that Matter Now!
We must Concentrate every Moment of Our Lives! For the Effort to Save Everything!
🎣Commercial Fisherman, Standing By! We Must Realize, We are Under Hypnosis!https://youtu.be/XIAXuxoSjo8
👮OUR Uniformed Personnel! Must Stand With The People! Not The Corporate Corrupt Government(Mad Scientist)! We Have Today!🆘👇https://youtu.be/OP3VMFHgFxk
Real Fishing Life is now accepting donations, from the Warriors that can afford to Help Create Funding for Equipment & to Keep the Wheels on this Truth Train, a Rolling! Even a Dollar Donation💸 can make a Difference!🙏❤️ https://givesendgo.com/GBNU1
Real Fishing Life
https://rumble.com/c/RealFishingLife/videos
Shared from and subscribe to:
Real Fishing Life
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.