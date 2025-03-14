Putin's response to Trump's call to "SPARE" Ukrainian soldiers in Kursk region

123 views • 1 month ago

The Russian president said he understood the US president's appeal to adhere to humanitarian principles regarding Ukrainian military personnel.

❗️Putin stated that he has reviewed Trump’s call to spare Ukrainian soldiers.

WATCH VIDEO of Putin's response to Trump's call to "SPARE" Ukrainian soldiers in Kursk region

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.