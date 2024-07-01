‘Completely lost’: Joe Biden has ‘nowhere to hide’ following trainwreck debate

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sky News host Chris Kenny has reacted to US President Joe Biden’s performance at last week’s presidential debate with Donald Trump.
“Completely lost, completely confused and nowhere to hide and no media manipulation able to draw attention away from it,” he said.
The US President’s performance during the first presidential debate last week has gone viral, with many publications and commentators now calling for Biden to be replaced with another candidate.
