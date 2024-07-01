‘Completely lost’: Joe Biden has ‘nowhere to hide’ following trainwreck debate

Sky News host Chris Kenny has reacted to US President Joe Biden’s performance at last week’s presidential debate with Donald Trump.





“Completely lost, completely confused and nowhere to hide and no media manipulation able to draw attention away from it,” he said.





The US President’s performance during the first presidential debate last week has gone viral, with many publications and commentators now calling for Biden to be replaced with another candidate.





Follow TrendingNews channel at Brighteon.com for the most current and breaking news updates.

