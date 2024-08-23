Pinball Dreams (1994, Game Gear)

Pinball Dreams is a pinball game originally developed by Swedish company Digital Illusions CE (EA DICE today) for the Amiga. It was also released for PC, Atari ST, SNES, Game Boy and GP32. The Game Gear port was developed by British company Spidersoft and published by Gametek. It was only released in North America.

The Games Gear port features only three tables. The fourth table from the original, Beat Box, was left out, as was the multiplayer hotseat mode.