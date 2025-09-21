BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
NUMN Edition - #22 Fish, Pigs, Crocs and Feds
NUMN Edition - #22 Fish, Pigs, Crocs and Feds
Premieres 09/29/25, 05:00 PM

All the clown world news that matters (but not to your mama) on Not Ur Mama's News! This week we cover:

Pesky piscatorial pet perpetrates piratical Pokémon payments.

Fed investigated Trump for ties to Russia; should have looked in mirror.

Porcine assassins and caring crocs.

“This is your captain speaking. The FAA assures you that my abnormal EKG is perfectly normal.

”Mooning Molly Meldrum steals limelight from Captain Fantastic’s swansong.

In between, other topics crop up as predictably as the mainstream media normalising health emergencies.



Unknowns featured this week:  Jackye, Ashley, Keel, Stella and Justin.


Listen on SPOTIFY:

https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/unionoftheunknowns/episodes/NUMN-Edition---22-Fish--Pigs--Crocs-and-Feds-e1u1651


News Item Links:

⁠Fishing Scam?⁠

⁠The Federal Bureau of Irony⁠;

⁠Porky Slashings⁠;

⁠Corpse Carrying Croc⁠;

⁠FAA Normalising the Abnormal⁠;

⁠Rocket Moon⁠.



Other Useful links:


⁠You Are Loved Store⁠ - Jackye's online shop: "Their goal is to spread love and kindness throughout the world through every day and specialty items".



Please send us your take on this week’s news stories, as well as your news items suggestions to:

Twitter - ⁠@UnionUnknowns⁠;

Email — ⁠[email protected]⁠;

Phone - 404-482-3130



Or just show your support by saying hello, by subscribing on your favourite podcasting platform, by leaving a great review; and of course, by checking out the next extraordinary episode of Not Ur Mama's News.

(Just don't tell your mama.)


