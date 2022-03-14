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The Global Digital ID Prison by Corbett Report
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54 views • March 14, 2022
BRILLIANT coverage of the global slavery-system that’s being marketed as the “Digital ID” aka “Vaccine Passport,” aka “Green Pass:” Do you get the feeling digital id is being hyped by every government, corporation, financial institution and globalist-connected NGO as “the way of the future”? Well, you're right! But why is this being pushed so hard right now. Don’t miss this important edition of The Corbett Report podcast where James lays out the digital ID agenda and how it serves as the linchpin of the entire global enslavement grid.
https://www.corbettreport.com/digitalid/
https://www.corbettreport.com/digitalid/
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