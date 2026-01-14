WHEN A JOKER MAKES 💣 A BOMB THREAT

On April 3, 2023 in Florida, officers responded to a call of a disruptive male refusing to pay his restaurant tab. Upon arrival, officers found the man in the front waiting area of the restaurant. This is police footage of the events that followed.





Footage on Body Cam Watch is for educational purposes only. All information has been supplied by local law enforcement agencies and is considered by law to be public information. The subjects in these videos are to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Body-worn camera footage has been edited for length and in accordance with YouTube community guidelines while maintaining a journalistic focus.





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2QexsYYanhI