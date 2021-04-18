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Trump allies defend the court from Biden's agenda
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40 views • April 18, 2021
Constitutional scholar Alan Dershowitz and attorney Jenna Ellis comment on Democrats' plan to, what other lawmakers are branding as 'pack the court,' and the political and legal effects that could take place if the Supreme Court is expanded to include new Justices. - via The Count with Heather Childers, Saturdays at 5PM ET on Newsmax TV
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