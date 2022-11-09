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Jen & Sophie of Two Red Pills. Jen & Sophie are friends who despise corruption, fight evil, and defend freedom. Their deep love of freedom, God, and truth has motivated these Utah moms to help stop the tyranny that was encroaching on their rights. Jen & Sophie helped overturn Salt Lake's mask mandate, reversed illegal public records fees, hosted national figures at several sold out election integrity events, and have filed a lawsuit to protect Utah's election data—which has become a template for the nation while bringing frequent opposition from top government officials.
Website: TwoRedPills.org
2022 Red Pill Fall Expo
When: 11/12/2022 - 11/13/2022
Where: Salt Palace Convention Center, Salt Lake Marriott Downtown at City Creek
—> Register for the event & use Coupon Code is "POWERHOUR" for 10% off
www.thepowerhour.com