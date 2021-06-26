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June 24 - Parents Have had enough of CRT, Trump proven right again, Kamala to FINALLY visit border
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164 views • June 26, 2021
There is breaking news about President Trump towards the end of tonights video!
Tonight I will talk about how parents have had enough of CRT and the #CommuRat Liberals destroying public schools in America. Trump has been proven right yet again. And what a surprise, days after Trump announced that he will be joining Governor Abbott at the southern border Kamala decided to FINALLY go to the border herself and has miraculously found the time in her grueling schedule to do so a few days before President Trump’s visit when she was not able to find ANY time in the last six months.
Thanks again for all of your thoughts, prayers, and support!
The Arizona audit has reached another milestone so we will talk about more about that and what’s next.
Please make sure to follow my backup YouTube channel as the censors are hard at work already and they could take down the primary channel at any time! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-546077
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChYm-IQjOGqnINlMPVTSuhw
BACKUP YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Mewe - https://mewe.com/i/patriotnation1
Freedom.Fan - https://www.freedom.fan/business/detail/PatriotNation
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0rFfqEEiLO1v/
Tonight I will talk about how parents have had enough of CRT and the #CommuRat Liberals destroying public schools in America. Trump has been proven right yet again. And what a surprise, days after Trump announced that he will be joining Governor Abbott at the southern border Kamala decided to FINALLY go to the border herself and has miraculously found the time in her grueling schedule to do so a few days before President Trump’s visit when she was not able to find ANY time in the last six months.
Thanks again for all of your thoughts, prayers, and support!
The Arizona audit has reached another milestone so we will talk about more about that and what’s next.
Please make sure to follow my backup YouTube channel as the censors are hard at work already and they could take down the primary channel at any time! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-546077
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChYm-IQjOGqnINlMPVTSuhw
BACKUP YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Mewe - https://mewe.com/i/patriotnation1
Freedom.Fan - https://www.freedom.fan/business/detail/PatriotNation
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0rFfqEEiLO1v/
Keywords
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