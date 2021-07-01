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Black People targeted to get the Covid shot first
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21 views • July 01, 2021
Bill and Melinda interviewed about the covid situation and they want all poor and black people to get the shot first along with the rest of the world. There's no way this country all of a sudden care about black and poor people......MF please!!.......
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