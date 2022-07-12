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EN/ES What is happening in the Netherlands? In 2 minutes, you will understand.
Pulpito Pulpo
Pulpito Pulpo
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343 views • July 12, 2022

The Netherlands does not need a nitrogen policy. It is not a crisis and nitrogen is not a problem. The Netherlands is a small country surrounded by larger countries that do not have to comply with a nitrogen policy. The real reason for the policy is that the Dutch government wants the land.


 Farmers are ungovernable in the sense that they are self-sufficient and own a lot of land.


 Prime Minister Mark Rutte is deeply rooted in the World Economic Forum's Great Reset.


 The Dutch minister who has pushed this nitrogen law has a brother-in-law who owns the Dutch online supermarket called PICNIC.


 Bill Gates invested 600 million euros in PICNIC last year. PICNIC is building the most sustainable European supermarket.


UPDATE: A Bill Gates Foundation Grocery Distribution Center in the Netherlands Goes Up in Flames:


https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2022/07/bill-gates-foundation-supermarket-up-in-flames-after-farmland-controversy-exposed-videos/



-------------------------------------------------------

¿Qué está pasando en Holanda? En 2 minutos, lo comprenderás.


Holanda no necesita una política de nitrógeno. No es una crisis y el nitrógeno no es un problema. Holanda es un país pequeño rodeado de países más grandes que no tienen que cumplir con una política de nitrógeno. La verdadera razón de la política es que el gobierno holandés quiere la tierra.


 Los agricultores son ingobernables en el sentido de que son autosuficientes y poseen mucha tierra.


 El primer ministro Mark Rutte está profundamente arraigado en el Gran Reinicio del Foro Económico Mundial.


 El ministro holandés que ha impulsado esta ley de nitrógeno tiene un cuñado que es dueño del supermercado en línea holandés llamado PICNIC.


 Bill Gates invirtió 600 millones de euros en PICNIC el año pasado. PICNIC está construyendo el supermercado europeo más sostenible.


más información en Español aquí:


https://ejercitoremanente.com/2022/07/12/el-foro-economico-mundial-quiere-las-tierras-de-los-agricultores-holandeses/



Keywords
globalism2030 agendagreat reset
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